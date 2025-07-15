Travis Scott Announces Abu Dhabi Concert For November 2025

International rap sensation Travis Scott has officially added Abu Dhabi to his 2025 CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour, marking a highly anticipated return to the UAE. The global superstar, who has performed in the capital in 2016 and 2023, is set to take the stage at Etihad Park, Yas Island, on Saturday, November 15.

Promoted by Live Nation Middle East, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the show is part of a limited global run that spans six countries, kicking off on October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Other cities on the tour include Delhi, Seoul, Sanya, Tokyo - and now, the UAE capital.

The Abu Dhabi date is expected to draw thousands of fans from across the region, eager to experience the genre-defying artist live as he performs hits from his acclaimed UTOPIA album and beyond. The rapper is known for his boundary-pushing sound and high-octane live shows.

The CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour originally launched in October 2023 and quickly evolved into a global phenomenon. With 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, the tour shattered records to become the highest-grossing rap tour in history - pulling in $209.3 million and selling over 1.7 million tickets. Following this global success, the 2025 leg is Scott's exclusive run across select international cities.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi show go on Live Nation presale from Thursday, July 17 at noon till Friday, July 18, at 11:59am. General ticket sales will open on Friday, July 18 at noon via travisscott and LiveNation .