Trump Pays Homage To Legends, Met With Boos, Cheers From Club World Cup Crowd

US President Donald Trump paid homage to soccer great Pele after being met with boos and cheers from the crowd at the Club World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chelsea walloped Paris St Germain 3-0 to close out the newly expanded version of the tournament, designed as a glittering curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup that the US will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

Trump was seated next to Fifa boss Gianni Infantino in box seats at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where fans booed him when he appeared briefly on the jumbotron during the US national anthem.

He was on his feet in the same VIP suite after Chelsea completed their thrashing of Paris St Germain, pumping his fist as congratulatory music blared.

Trump was met with boos from the crowd again as he posed with the match referees on the pitch during the trophy ceremony, as organisers kept the music pumping in the stadium.

He handed Chelsea their trophy and stood in the middle of the players for their team photo and celebration.

"I knew he was going to be there but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy so I was a bit confused," said Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, who scored two goals during the match.

Asked in a TV interview who he believed was soccer's "GOAT," Trump named Brazilian icon Pele, who helped spark interest in the sport in the US in his brief time playing for the New York Cosmos in the fledgling North American Soccer League in 1975.

"I came to watch Pele, and he was fantastic," Trump told broadcaster DAZN. "That's like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pele was so great."

Trump has embraced sport's super-sized spotlight during his second term, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl in February.

In May, he announced DC as the host for the 2027 NFL Draft from the Oval Office. He regularly attends UFC and has said he wants to host such fights at the White House next year.

Fifa announced last week that it had opened an office in New York's Trump Tower ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the US will co-host with Canada and Mexico. A record 48 national teams are set to take part.

Trump's appearance at MetLife came a day after he threatened to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, an escalation of a trade war that has angered U.S. allies and rattled investors.