UAE: Sheikh Hamdan Announces New Space Project Etihad-SAT To Launch In March
Etihad-SAT, a new space project, has been completed and is set to be launched into space in March 2025.
The satellite employs the latest technologies in the field of imaging in weather conditions, announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE.
The advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite was developed through a strategic partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and South Korea's Satrec Initiative.
"Our ambitions in the space sector know no bounds, and we firmly believe in the capabilities of our youth to strengthen the UAE's global leadership in space exploration and help shape a brighter future for humanity powered by knowledge and innovation," the Dubai Crown Prince added.
