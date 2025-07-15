UAE: Sheikh Mohamed, Erdogan Discuss Regional Developments, Nations' Progress
President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, held a phone call today to discuss bilateral cooperation across all sectors that support development and progress in both nations and serve shared interests.
The call reflected the close ties and comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries.
The two leaders also discussed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including recent developments in the Middle East. They underscored their countries' commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, thereby contributing to the prosperity of its peoples.
The two leaders also emphasised the importance of enhancing coordination to resolve regional crises through dialogue and diplomacy, which they affirmed remains the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.
