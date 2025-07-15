Eritrea: National School Leaving Examination Results Announced

The results of the 2025 National School Leaving Examination were announced on 13 July.

Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of Standards and Evaluation at the National Higher Education and Research Institute, indicated that out of the 24,092 students, including 50% female students, who took the examination, 12.2% achieved scores qualifying them for degree programs, and 7.59% for diploma programs.

Noting that the performance gap between male and female students has been improving over time, Dr. Bisirat encouraged those who passed and qualified for college education to work hard to achieve their goals and to strictly adhere to college regulations.

Dr. Bisirat also advised students who did not achieve passing marks not to lose hope, and urged them to remain engaged in education, study diligently, and prepare for the next national examination.

It is to be recalled that the National School Leaving Examination was conducted from 17 to 23 March across the country, including at the international schools of Eritrean communities in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Bisirat further noted that 84.1% of the examinees were regular students from Sawa Warsai-Yikealo Secondary School and technical schools, and that 3,861 students were retaking the exam.

