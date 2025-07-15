Ghana: Finance Minister Inaugurates New Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Board

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a seven-member Board for the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

The new Board members are:



Mr. Mike Kofi Afflu – Chairperson

Mr. Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo – Chief Executive

Ms. Grace Mbrokoh-Ewoal – Ministry of Finance/Member

Ms. Elizabeth Ama Yankah – National Security/member

Dr. Kwasi Osei Yeboah – Member

A representative from the Ministry of the Interior (Senior Police Officer) A representative from the Attorney-General's Department

The Board has been tasked with supporting Ghana's fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes.

The FIC plays a crucial role in protecting Ghana's financial system, especially as fraud and financial crimes become more sophisticated.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance - Republic of Ghana.