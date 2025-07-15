Ghana: Finance Minister Inaugurates New Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Board
The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a seven-member Board for the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).
The new Board members are:
-
Mr. Mike Kofi Afflu – Chairperson
Mr. Albert Kwadwo Twum Boafo – Chief Executive
Ms. Grace Mbrokoh-Ewoal – Ministry of Finance/Member
Ms. Elizabeth Ama Yankah – National Security/member
Dr. Kwasi Osei Yeboah – Member
A representative from the Ministry of the Interior (Senior Police Officer)
A representative from the Attorney-General's Department
The Board has been tasked with supporting Ghana's fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and other financial crimes.
The FIC plays a crucial role in protecting Ghana's financial system, especially as fraud and financial crimes become more sophisticated.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance - Republic of Ghana.
