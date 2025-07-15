Dheeraj Kumar Passes Away At 79: A Look At His Bollywood Journey, TV Legacy, And Life

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema and television. He had been battling pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His health took a critical turn on Tuesday morning, and he was placed on a ventilator. Despite the doctors' best efforts, he could not be saved. His final rites are expected to be performed on July 16.

A Recognizable Face in 70s and 80s Bollywood

Dheeraj Kumar was a familiar face in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s. He appeared in popular films like Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kranti, and Heera Panna, earning praise for his grounded screen presence and versatility. He was also a finalist in a talent competition alongside legendary names like Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, which launched his film journey.

From Silver Screen to Television Success

Apart from Hindi cinema, Dheeraj made significant contributions to Punjabi films, having acted in over 21 movies between 1970 and 1984. Eventually, he transitioned into television production and founded Creative Eye Ltd., a company that brought many successful TV shows to Indian households. Under his banner, he produced over 35 television series, including popular titles like Adalat, Maika, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan, and Kahan Gaye Woh Log.

Family and Personal Life

He is survived by his wife, Zuby Kochhar, and son, Ashutosh Kumar. Dheeraj was also the uncle of television and ad film producer Inder Kochhar. While the family has largely stayed out of the public eye, it's known that Dheeraj Kumar's career success allowed him to build significant wealth. Though exact figures remain unverified, reports estimate his net worth to be over Rs 100 crore.