'Inspired Billion Dreams': PM Modi Congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla Upon Return To Earth From Historic Space Mission
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his return to Earth after a landmark space mission, hailing him as a symbol of courage and inspiration. "I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to space. As India's first astronaut to have visited the International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit," the Prime Minister said
