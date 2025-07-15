403
Confiex Data Room Earns VAPT Nod For Docullyvdr, Eyes Leadership In India's Fast-Growing $3.5 Billion Cybersecurity Space
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 15th July, 2025: Confiex Data Room, a leading provider of secure Virtual Data Room (VDR) solutions, has successfully completed a Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) audit for its platform, DocullyVDR. The audit was conducted by a Cert-In empanelled auditor, accredited by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), affirming the platform's alignment with the highest standards of cybersecurity achievement marks a significant milestone in Confiex's ongoing commitment to fortifying data security in today's increasingly digital business environment.
As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, safeguarding sensitive data has become non-negotiable. The VAPT audit, conducted in adherence to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) framework and MeitY's guidelines, rigorously examined the platform's security architecture for potential vulnerabilities. The successful certification underscores the strength, depth, and resilience of DocullyVDR's security protocols.
According to a 2024 report by IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach in India reached an all-time high of INR 195 million in 2024. Breach costs jumped 39% since 2020 and 9% from the prior year, as breaches grow more disruptive and further expand demands on cyber teams. Globally, 70% of breached organizations reported that the breach caused significant or very significant disruption.
In sectors like legal and M&A, where data integrity is paramount, securing digital platforms isn't just a regulatory requirement, it's a business imperative. With these measures in place businesses across M&A, legal, finance, and compliance sectors can operate with greater confidence, knowing their most sensitive information is protected by best-in-class security infrastructure certification not only validates DocullyVDR's security framework but also reinforces Confiex's position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating sensitive digital transactions. In a landscape where secure collaboration is key, this milestone enhances user assurance and solidifies the platform's reputation as a reliable, enterprise-grade solution.
"As we continue to support businesses in their digital transformation, we are proud to contribute to the larger vision of building a safer and more secure digital India," said Mr. Harvinder Singh, Founder and CEO of Confiex Data Room. "At Confiex Data Room, we understand the critical importance of security in the digital age. This certification from a Cert-in empanelled auditor serves as a testament to the rigorous measures we have put in place to protect our clients' sensitive data. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, and this achievement is a key milestone in our journey to providing the most secure virtual data room platform in the industry."
The certification also aligns with MeitY's broader mission to promote cybersecurity awareness and resilience across India's digital infrastructure. India's cybersecurity market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, as per Data Security Council of India (DSCI). This underscores the rising urgency among Indian enterprises to invest in fortified platforms and undergo regular compliance audits.
By meeting these benchmarks, Confiex contributes meaningfully to national goals around digital trust and innovation.
In a crowded market, this certification acts as a key differentiator, demonstrating Confiex's proactive approach to compliance, risk mitigation, and security-first product development. As digital adoption accelerates, Confiex remains at the forefront, empowering businesses with a secure and scalable data-sharing solution.
About Confiex Data Room
Founded by Mr. Harvinder Singh, a pioneer in India's VDR industry since 2008, Confiex Data Room has enabled thousands of strategic transactions across M&A, fundraising, IPOs, and government processes. Confiex brings together localized compliance, audit-trail integrity, and enterprise-grade technology for India's most sensitive and regulated workflows.
