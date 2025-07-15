QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026
QS Best Student Cities 2026: Top-10
2026
2025
1
3
Seoul
2
2
Tokyo
3
1
London
4
4
Munich
5
5
Melbourne
6
6
Sydney
=7
9
Berlin
=7
7
Paris
9
8
Zurich
10
14
Vienna
Global highlights
In the UK, only Nottingham (49th) and Leeds (51st) have improved. The UK performs exceptionally in Desirability but struggles in Affordability.
Of all ranked US cities, only Boston (15th) climbs; US cities face challenges in Student Mix and Desirability.
All four Canadian cities drop but all remain in the top-100, led by Montreal (18th).
Melbourne and Sydney remain in the top-10, affirming Australia's position as one of the world's premier study destinations.
Tokyo comes second, leading globally in Employer Activity.
Beijing ranks 13th-its highest ever position. It leads Mainland China's eight ranked cities.
All Indian cities rise; Mumbai enters the top-100 placing 98th. It boasts strong Affordability (11th) and Employer Activity (37th).
Germany and Australia are the only locations with two top-10 cities. Munich and Berlin are both exceptionally well-regarded by students and graduates who have studied and lived there.
Paris remains seventh. It is the European leader in the QS' World University Rankings indicator, reflecting its outstanding universities.
Madrid breaks into th e Top-30, while Milan and Rome in the Top-50
Amman is the highest ranked city in the Arab Region, placing 64th, up an impressive 19 places year-on-year. Cairo leads in Africa, ranking 71st.
Buenos Aires leads in Latin America, placing 32nd, up 10 places. It is followed by Santiago in 50th.
Methodology
