QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2026

London slips, Seoul crowned #1, Asia rises

LONDON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul is crowned the world's best study destination, the QS Best Student Cities Ranking shows, ending London's six-year run at the top. Seoul rises two spots, reflecting strong international appeal and its excellent selection of universities. London slips to third place due to a decline in the Affordability indicator.

QS ranks 150 cities across 58 countries and territories. The US and UK are the most represented, with 16 cities each. Vienna joins the top 10 while Kuala Lumpur (12th), Taipei (14th), and Hong Kong, (17th) enter the top-20.

Ju-Ho Lee, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education of the Republic of Korea, said: " We are proud that Seoul has been recognised as the best student city in the world. This achievement reflects the global confidence in Korea's higher education system and highlights Seoul's ability to blend academic excellence with vibrant culture, cutting-edge innovation, and a safe, welcoming environment."