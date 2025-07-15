Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Continues Acquisition Momentum Throughout The First Half Of 2025, Adding Key Locations Across The U.S.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety - the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States - has acquired 12 additional fire alarm, fire sprinkler and security companies since the beginning of 2025, complementing its previously announced acquisitions in locations across the U.S. These strategic additions reinforce the company's position as the acquirer of choice for fire and life safety services nationwide.

Building on an impressive year of growth in 2024, Pye-Barker continues its position as a dominant force in the life safety industry. Pye-Barker's momentum builds through its deliberate, people-first expansion strategy. The company rose to No. 4 on this year's SDM 100 ranking of security services businesses.

In addition to A1 Sprinkler & Systems Integration, WSE Fire & Security Systems, Encore Technology Solutions, Fire Science Techniques, USA Security Services, Secure Pacific and Sonitrol Pacific, Nebraska Safety and Fire Equipment, Arrow Fire Protection, Alarm Engineering Inc., Moore Fire Protection, Extreme Fire Protection and Fire Protection Equipment Company, the following companies and their highly skilled teams joined the Pye-Barker team in 2025:



Fire Sentry Systems, Inc. – Kuna, Idaho

Average Joe's Inc. dba Safeguard Fire Equipment Co. – Chicago, Illinois

I Am Guarded Security Systems II, LLC – Margate, Florida

Homeguard, Inc. – Fairfield, Connecticut

Black Bear Security, Inc. – Machia, Maine

First Guard Limited Liability Company – Colonia, New Jersey

WSS Integrated Technologies/Witness Security Solutions – Bloomsbury, New Jersey

K.C. Fire Systems, Inc. – Tampa Bay, Florida

Cincinnati Alarm Systems, Inc. – Blue Ash, Ohio

Butte Security – Butte, Montana

Georgetown Fire and Safety, LLC – Austin, Texas Action Fire Extinguisher, Inc. – Helena, Montana

"Each acquisition we make acts as a building block for our continued growth," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Every company - and more importantly, every team member at those companies - adds value to our business, allowing us to expand our service offerings for customers to better serve their life safety needs. Thought and care is put into every acquisition decision to ensure we're choosing values-aligned organizations, and we're proud to be the acquirer of choice because of the way we treat our team and preserve legacies."

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 4 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why we're the industry's acquirer of choice.

Media Contact:

James Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED