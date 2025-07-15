403
Zelensky Appoints Shmigal as New Defense Minister
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has selected the nation's longest-serving prime minister, Denis Shmigal, to take over as defense minister in a major cabinet overhaul that is expected to be finalized by parliament this week.
Shmigal, 49, who has led Ukraine’s government since 2020, played a central role in guiding the country through the Covid-19 crisis and the full-scale Russian invasion that began in 2022. In a video address on Monday evening, Zelensky highlighted Shmigal’s adept management of Ukraine’s limited resources during turbulent times.
“Denis Shmigal’s extensive experience will definitely be valuable in the position of Ukraine’s defense minister – it is precisely in this area that the country’s resources are currently concentrated, the number of tasks is at its peak, and the responsibility is immense,” the president stated.
To fill the premiership, Zelensky has nominated Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko. The 39-year-old rose to prominence after brokering a key deal that granted the United States preferential access to Ukrainian mineral resources. Sviridenko has announced plans to soon unveil her proposed cabinet lineup and policy agenda.
This governmental shake-up still requires formal parliamentary approval. A vote to dismiss the current cabinet could occur as early as July 16, following Shmigal’s expected resignation.
Meanwhile, outgoing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is being considered for the post of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Zelensky confirmed.
“We need a person to be strong and to be in the context of the most important thing, in the context of strengthening Ukraine – through weapons, first of all,” the president remarked after a weekend meeting with Umerov.
The Defense Ministry has been under heavy scrutiny in recent years due to a string of corruption scandals. Former minister Aleksey Reznikov resigned in 2023 after reports surfaced of inflated prices in military food supply contracts. Four months later, Umerov disclosed that a ministry audit had uncovered approximately $262 million in losses due to theft. He has also reportedly been under investigation by Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities for suspected abuse of power related to defense procurement.
