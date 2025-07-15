Special Steel Market To Witness Significant Growth, Competitive Landscape & Driven By Rising Demand

Special Steel Market to Witness Significant Growth

Infrastructure development across railways, energy, real estate, and urban construction is creating a strong demand for high-performance steel.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled"Special Steel Market by Type (Stainless Steel, Structural Steel, Tool and Die Steel), by Application (Automotive, Machinery and Manufacturing, Petrochemicals and Energy, Railways, Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the global market was valued at $195.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $276.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Drivers:- Infrastructure development across railways, energy, real estate, and urban construction is creating a strong demand for high-performance steel.- The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and investments in charging infrastructure have significantly boosted the consumption of special steel in the automotive sector.- Government initiatives and incentives across major economies are further contributing to market expansion by supporting large-scale industrial and public infrastructure projects.Market Segmentation Highlights:-By Type: Structural Steel Segment Leads:- In 2021, the structural steel segment held the largest share, accounting for over two-fifths of the global market revenue.- This dominance is attributed to high demand from machinery, construction, and automotive industries in rapidly developing economies such as India and China.- The tool and die steel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.8%, driven by increased demand from heavy industries for components like cutters, bits, and reamers.By Application: Automotive Segment Dominates:- The automotive segment emerged as the largest contributor in 2021, representing nearly 40% of the total market revenue.It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, supported by:- Rising global production of passenger and commercial vehicles- Expanding EV market- Government policies focused on sustainable transport- Other key application areas include aerospace and defense, petrochemicals, building and construction, and railways.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific: Market Powerhouse:- Accounted for over 50% of the global market in 2021.- Growth driven by:- Large consumer base- Rapid urbanization- Expanding EV production- Strong presence of major steel manufacturersEurope: Fastest-Growing Region:- Expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.- Growth fueled by rising demand from automotive, construction, aerospace, and rail infrastructure sectors, coupled with increased public and private investment.Key Players in the Global Special Steel Market:- ArcelorMittal- Jiangsu Shagang Group- Baosteel Group- JSW Steel- Cleveland Cliffs, Inc.- Aichi Steel Corporation- Nippon Steel Corporation- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.- Daido Steel Co. Ltd.- Dongbei Special Steel GroupWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-options

