Ukrainian MP reveals real crisis of Ukraine is lack of soldiers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s most urgent need in its war with Russia is not more military hardware from the West, but rather more personnel, according to Ukrainian Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod. Her remarks come amid renewed promises of foreign arms shipments.
Speaking in an interview with a Ukrainian political YouTube channel, Skorokhod dismissed the latest U.S. pledge to provide Ukraine with additional weapons – a plan President Donald Trump said would be funded by European NATO members. Trump also threatened Russia with “severe tariffs” if no peace agreement is reached within 50 days.
“We’ve heard something like this before, and I say it’s a game,” Skorokhod said.
“Our main problem is people. Nobody is giving us people,” she added. “We can expect Trump to decide on providing weapons, but I want to emphasize that war cannot last forever.”
The lawmaker criticized Trump’s announcement as political posturing and pointed out that none of the countries involved in what she described as a broader geopolitical confrontation can afford to lose. She referenced past remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called the conflict a “proxy war” with Russia.
In a separate video released the previous week, Skorokhod questioned the accuracy of official casualty statistics, encouraging citizens to observe cemeteries and consult Red Cross reports on the missing to understand the actual scale of losses.
“Just look at the demographic situation... If we are heading toward erasing the nation to zero, we are very quickly and successfully succeeding in this,” she warned.
