12Th Delhi CG Animation Awards 2025 Celebrates The Future Of India's Creative Talent
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 15 Jui 2025: MAAC, a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Gaming, and Multimedia successfully concludes the 12th edition of the Delhi CG Animation Awards (DCGAA) with resounding success, at a packed venue filled with energy, talent, and creative brilliance.
Aimed at recognizing and celebrating the brightest emerging talent in Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Digital Design, DCGAA 2025 drew participation from over 1000 students across all MAAC centres in Delhi. This year's theme saw students create over 100+ original short films and digital projects, showcasing diverse interpretations and innovative storytelling techniques.
"We seek to make this 12th edition of the Delhi CG Animation Awards the biggest-ever celebration of student creativity and ambition in India's Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Media & Entertainment sectors. The talent, discipline and originality seen in this year's submissions was unmatched and my heartiest congratulations to all the winners," said Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Founder, Delhi CG Animation Awards (DCGAA) and Director, MAAC South Extension, MAAC Rajouri Garden, MAAC Pitampura, and MAAC Preet Vihar.
The evening was also graced by Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business at Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian at MAAC, who delivered a powerful keynote address. "You are entering one of the most promising industries of the future. I applaud MAAC's students, and everyone present here today for creating a platform where one can dream, create, and be celebrated. As Aptech, we will continue to support such initiatives that empower India's youth in the creative economy," said Mr. Weling, addressing the packed hall.
The gala night witnessed a footfall of 1000+ attendees, comprising students, faculty, industry professionals, and media. This year, 28 awards were presented to deserving students across categories for technical and creative excellence. The categories included Best Website UI/UX Design, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Compositing Colour Grading, Best Character Design, Best Concept, Best Modelling, and more.
Participating institutes included MAAC South Extension, MAAC Rajouri Garden, MAAC Pitampura, and MAAC Preet Vihar-all of whom played an integral role in making DCGAA a success. The event's college-fest vibe was elevated with backstage collaborations, peer mentoring, and real-world project simulations leading up to the awards.
In its 12th year, the Delhi CG Animation Awards has firmly established itself as more than just a student showcase-it is a cultural movement that underlines MAAC's mission to prepare young Indians for a thriving global career in the fast-evolving world of digital content creation.
About MAAC:
Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's premiere training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.
