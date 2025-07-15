Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania Names New Vice-Minister To Lead Global Policy Efforts

2025-07-15 05:14:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Ambassador Audra Plepytė, who recently completed her term as Lithuania's Ambassador to the United States, has assumed the role of Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In her new post, Plepytė will oversee transatlantic cooperation, global policy, and diaspora affairs under the "Global Lithuania" initiative.

Plepytė holds degrees in international relations and philosophy from Vilnius University and studied diplomatic relations at the University of Oxford.

Her diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began in 1994. She has served as Lithuania's Ambassador to the United States, to the United Nations, and to Spain. Her contributions have been recognized with several honors, including the Cross of the Knight of the Order for Merits to Lithuania, the Officer's Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, and, in 2025, an award from Ukraine's National Information Service.

The Vice-Minister is fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, and French.

With Plepytė's appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs now has four vice-ministers. She joins Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė, former Vice-Minister of Justice; Sigitas Mitkus, former advisor to the President; and diplomat Julius Pranevičius.

