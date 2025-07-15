Lithuania Names New Vice-Minister To Lead Global Policy Efforts
In her new post, Plepytė will oversee transatlantic cooperation, global policy, and diaspora affairs under the "Global Lithuania" initiative.
Plepytė holds degrees in international relations and philosophy from Vilnius University and studied diplomatic relations at the University of Oxford.
Her diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began in 1994. She has served as Lithuania's Ambassador to the United States, to the United Nations, and to Spain. Her contributions have been recognized with several honors, including the Cross of the Knight of the Order for Merits to Lithuania, the Officer's Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, and, in 2025, an award from Ukraine's National Information Service.
The Vice-Minister is fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, and French.
With Plepytė's appointment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs now has four vice-ministers. She joins Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė, former Vice-Minister of Justice; Sigitas Mitkus, former advisor to the President; and diplomat Julius Pranevičius.
