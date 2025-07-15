Uzbekistan Stresses Importance Of SCO Unity In Talks With Xi Jinping

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baxtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Trend reports.

“Had the great pleasure of meeting President Xi Jinping today and conveying the warmest greetings and best wishes from the President of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” Baxtiyor Saidov wrote on his social media platform.

“During the meeting, together with my colleagues, we explored avenues to deepen cooperation in all areas, including trade, connectivity, and cultural exchanges,” he added.

“We remain committed to strengthening our collaboration within the SCO framework to ensure prosperity for all, as well as to promote regional stability and progress,” Baxtiyor Saidov concluded.

Established by China and Russia in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a political, economic, international security, and defense alliance with a Eurasian focus. Covering over 24 percent of the world's land area (65 percent of Eurasia) and home to 42 percent of the global population, it is the largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population. As of 2024, the SCO's combined nominal GDP accounts for approximately 23 percent of the global total, while its GDP based on purchasing power parity (PPP) represents about 36 percent of the world economy.