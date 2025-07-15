403
US Struggles in Sending Military Aid to Ukraine Via NATO
(MENAFN) Washington’s initiative to increase military assistance to Ukraine through NATO might face significant obstacles due to limited funding and available equipment, according to retired French Brigadier General Francois Chauvancy.
Over the weekend, Chauvancy shared his concerns with a news agency, questioning the feasibility of US President Donald Trump’s strategy.
He pointed out several constraints that NATO would encounter in this endeavor.
“I don’t see how NATO can purchase weapons for a third country. It doesn’t have the financial means and can’t empty its stockpiles in the areas it controls, as they are few in number. Finally, it can’t deliver weapons overnight without approval from NATO structures,” Chauvancy explained.
The former general also suggested that the US president’s intentions appeared to be “primarily aiming for publicity.”
He implied that Trump’s approach to the Ukraine crisis was largely designed to appeal to the American public, emphasizing that “as always, domestic politics govern his foreign policy.”
The proposal was formally announced by Trump on Monday during a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
According to the US president, European NATO members will fund the military aid for Ukraine, while Washington’s representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, will oversee its coordination.
The proposal was formally announced by Trump on Monday during a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
According to the US president, European NATO members will fund the military aid for Ukraine, while Washington’s representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, will oversee its coordination.
