Australia Is Right Not To Commit To Hypothetical Taiwan Conflict
Dating back to the shared experiences in the second world war and the ANZUS Treaty signed in 1951, Australia has steadfastly worked to help ensure the US remains the principal security guarantor in the Indo-Pacific.
Australia's track record speaks for itself. Yet additional demands have been placed that rankle. The Pentagon wants to know how Australia – and other allies such as Japan – would respond in the event of a war with China over Taiwan.
Making these demands – which are being sought as part of the review of the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement – is both unjustified and unreasonable.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy have declined to make a public commitment, alluding to the United States' own policy of“strategic ambiguity” about how the US would respond.'100 years of mateship'
Since federation in 1901, Australians have found themselves alongside US counterparts in almost all the major conflicts of the 20th century and beyond.
It is this shared experience that led former Ambassador to Washington Joe Hockey to coin the term“100 years of mateship.”
The pinnacle of the security relationship is the ANZUS Treaty which is a loosely worded document barely 800 words long.
However, it is important to remember AUKUS is just that – a technical agreement, albeit premised on the century-spanning trusted collaboration across the full spectrum of national security ties.Goldilocks solution
More recently, the US administration has made demands of allies, including Australia, the likes of which have not been seen in living memory.
