Malayalam Icons Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite With Grand Film Project

Mammooty and Mohanlal reunite for co-leading a project that promises to be both grand and interestingly narrative bold in terms of visuals. Featuring global locations adds to the scale of film, which is going to be one of the biggest Malayalam films.

Malayaalam legend Mammootty joins Mohalal for the first time in a film after almost ten years in Patriot, directed by award winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. This was confirmed by Mohanlal himself in a media meet in Sri Lanka, which matches the two greatest icons of the industry and has spurred unprecedented excitement among fans.

Previously referred to as "MMMN" during production, the title Patriot was coincidentally leaked out by Sri Lanka Tourism and later authentic confirmed by Mohanlal. This marks the official beginning of the film's public journey.

Besides Mammootty and Mohanlal, Patriot comprises a well-formed supporting cast of Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathi, Zarin Shihab, and Grace Antony, thereby suggesting a narrative depth and scale rarely attempted in Malayalam cinema.

True reunion: The viewers have been waiting for a decade to see both lead in a movie since Mohanlal's cameo in Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty (2013) would be the first real reunion.

High expectations: "Big film in terms of the star cast", said Mohanlal in consonance with both scale and gravitas.

Mahesh Narayanan on spotlight: International stories like Take Off and Malik are his credit with gripping narratives, so in title-logically, it raises hopes for a political/drama thriller.