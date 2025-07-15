Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bannon Warns of Republican Losses Over Epstein Case

Bannon Warns of Republican Losses Over Epstein Case


2025-07-15 04:59:55
(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, has cautioned that the Republican Party might face the loss of 40 seats in the US House of Representatives as well as the presidency if divisions within the MAGA base persist due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to declassify documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi asserted that a list of Epstein’s clients was “sitting on my desk.”

However, the Justice Department recently issued a memo stating that no such client list exists and that there is no evidence supporting investigations into any uncharged third parties.

This memo has sparked anger among Trump supporters, who accuse the administration of failing to provide the promised transparency.

Speaking on a podcast last week, Bannon warned that the backlash could reduce support within the MAGA movement by 10%.

“If we lose 10% of the MAGA movement right now, we’re going to lose 40 seats in ‘26, we’re going to lose the presidency,” he declared.

MENAFN15072025000045017167ID1109801682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search