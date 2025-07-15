403
Bannon Warns of Republican Losses Over Epstein Case
(MENAFN) Steve Bannon, former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, has cautioned that the Republican Party might face the loss of 40 seats in the US House of Representatives as well as the presidency if divisions within the MAGA base persist due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to declassify documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi asserted that a list of Epstein’s clients was “sitting on my desk.”
However, the Justice Department recently issued a memo stating that no such client list exists and that there is no evidence supporting investigations into any uncharged third parties.
This memo has sparked anger among Trump supporters, who accuse the administration of failing to provide the promised transparency.
Speaking on a podcast last week, Bannon warned that the backlash could reduce support within the MAGA movement by 10%.
“If we lose 10% of the MAGA movement right now, we’re going to lose 40 seats in ‘26, we’re going to lose the presidency,” he declared.
