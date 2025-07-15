[2025] Corrugated Packaging Market Growing At A CAGR Of 4.1% To 2031, Says AMR

Corrugated Packaging Markets Growth

The global corrugated packaging market is projected to reach $198.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Market Research projects that the global corrugated packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $198.8 billion by 2031. This in-depth study delivers critical insights into market size, share, trends, segmental performance, regional developments, and competitive dynamics.Download PDF Brochure:Designed to aid businesses, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants, the report supports strategic decision-making by highlighting key industry benefits and outlining the research methodology. It offers a clear and comprehensive understanding of the global corrugated packaging landscape.Factors driving industry growthCorrugated packaging is known for its durability and resilience, making it ideal for protecting food and beverage items during long-distance transportation and frequent handling. Its customizable design ensures right-sized packaging, enhancing product safety and reducing material waste. In the personal care industry, corrugated packaging shields products from contamination & damage and supports branding, allowing consumers to connect with lifestyle or image choices. Effective designs focus on accurate labeling, temperature resistance, simplicity, flexibility, affordability, and sustainability.Surge in demand for corrugated packaging from the food & beverage and personal care sectors is expected to drive significant growth in the corrugated packaging market during the forecast period.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:However, the market faces challenges due to the availability of alternative packaging solutions. Flexible plastic packaging, for instance, offers similar advantages such as reduced packaging weight, lower shipping & storage costs, and space efficiency. It provides consumer-friendly features such as single-serve options, easy-peel openings, and better flavor retention in reactive pouches compared to traditional cans.Despite these challenges, the corrugated packaging market in India has witnessed promising growth. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), India's corrugated dairy packaging sector sold 23.81 metric tons in 2021. With over 75% of these sales concentrated in urban areas, the expansion and diversification of India's food retail sector are expected to further boost demand for corrugated packaging, especially for dairy products.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:A look into end-use applications of corrugated packagingCorrugated packaging is experiencing rapid evolution in its end-use applications, driven by the surge in proliferation of e-commerce, sustainability demands, and technological advancements. E-commerce platforms and online retailers are major users relying on corrugated boxes for secure, lightweight, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The packaging is increasingly customized for specific products, with brands leveraging personalized designs and protective features to enhance the consumer unboxing experience and ensure product safety during transit. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors such as food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, where tailored packaging boosts brand visibility and meets diverse shipping requirements.With rise in demand for sustainable practices, manufacturers have started adopting recycled materials, biodegradable solutions, and innovations such as water-based inks to minimize environmental impact. Technological integration is also reshaping the industry as smart features such as QR codes, RFID tags, and AI-driven automation are improving supply chain efficiency, enabling real-time tracking, predictive maintenance, and enhanced product authentication. These advancements position corrugated packaging as a versatile, eco-friendly, and intelligent solution for modern commerce.Access Full Summary Report:Competitive analysisThe AMR report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape using robust analytical frameworks such as Porter's Five Forces. It features detailed profiles of leading industry players, derived through primary research methods, offering valuable insights into their strategies, strengths, and market positioning.WestRock CompanyRengo Co., Ltd.,Mondi GroupSmurfit KappaOji Holdings Corporation,Nine Dragons Worldwide (China)International PaperInvestment Group Co., Ltd.,DS Smith PlcGeorgia-Pacific, LLC.,Packaging Corporation of America,In conclusion, the AMR report on the corrugated packaging market equips companies with critical insights to support strategic investment decisions and strengthen their competitive advantage. The market intelligence offered in the study enables businesses to understand priority areas and craft effective strategies for global growth and expansion.For More Details:More Related Reports:flexible packaging market :Loose Fill Packaging & Protective Packaging Market :North America Liquid Packaging Market :Hermetic Packaging Market :

