Military Drones Industry Outlook To 2030: U.S. And China Lead Market Growth With Double-Digit Cagrs

The global market for Military Drones was valued at US$15.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Drones market.



The growth in the military drones market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, changing defense strategies, and increased defense spending. Rising geopolitical tensions and the growing emphasis on asymmetric warfare have led to heightened demand for UAVs as cost-effective and versatile force multipliers. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in drone technologies to enhance surveillance and combat capabilities.

The shift toward unmanned systems to minimize personnel risks and operational costs is another key driver. Innovations in AI, automation, and miniaturization have made drones more capable and accessible, further fueling their adoption. Additionally, the emergence of new-use cases, such as drone swarming and integrated multi-domain operations, along with supportive regulatory frameworks and rising public-private partnerships, is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fixed-Wing Military Drones segment, which is expected to reach US$11.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.5%. The Rotary-Wing Military Drones segment is also set to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.5% CAGR to reach $5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aeronautics Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Anduril Industries, Inc., Asteria Aerospace Limited, BAE Systems Australia and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 79 companies featured in this Military Drones market report include:



Aeronautics Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Anduril Industries, Inc.

Asteria Aerospace Limited

BAE Systems Australia

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Shield AI Inc.

Teal Drones, Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Textron Systems Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company UMS SKELDAR SWEDEN AB

The report analyzes the Military Drones market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:



Segments: Type (Fixed-Wing Military Drones, Rotary-Wing Military Drones, Hybrid Military Drones); Propulsion (Fuel Powered Propulsion, Battery Powered Propulsion); Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) Application; Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:



Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities. Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

