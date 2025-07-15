403
Russian area prohibits Musk’s Starlink
(MENAFN) The head of Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has officially banned all SpaceX products, including Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system, citing security threats. Leonid Pasechnik announced the move on Thursday via social media, warning that Starlink could be exploited by adversaries for coordinating attacks, transmitting data, and launching strikes on LPR territory.
The Lugansk region, formerly part of Ukraine, declared independence following the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev and later voted to join Russia. Russian officials have long expressed concerns that Starlink’s technology could be used for military rather than purely civilian purposes, particularly since the start of the Ukraine conflict.
Musk provided Starlink terminals to Ukraine after the fighting intensified in 2022 and claimed at the time that the service could withstand Russian jamming efforts. Ukrainian forces have reportedly used Starlink-enabled drones for remote-controlled operations over long distances.
In 2023, Musk refused a Ukrainian request to activate Starlink over Crimea, interpreting the move as preparation for strikes on Russia’s Sevastopol naval base. Musk argued that complying would have made SpaceX directly complicit in escalating the war.
Amid the recent Israel-Iran conflict, Musk faced pressure to provide Starlink access to Iranians to fuel dissent against the government. Musk responded, “the beams are on,” and was publicly thanked by Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last monarch and a vocal advocate for regime change. Not long after, the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, leading former President Donald Trump to push both sides toward a ceasefire.
