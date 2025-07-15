

Forum will take place on Tuesday 22 July 2025, from 1:30 PM onwards, at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3

Guest-of-Honour, Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry will deliver keynote address This year's theme is Industry, Business, and Regulatory Perspectives on Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation

MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) ONERHT Foundation Announces 8th edition of GAIL Forum which will focus on Green Leadership in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation has announced the 8th edition of the Greening ASEAN: Initiatives and Leadership (“ GAIL ”) Forum, which will take place on Tuesday 22 July 2025 from 1:30 PM at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 3 (Rooms 334 to 336) . The upcoming forum will gather business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts from across the region to examine industry, business, and regulatory perspectives on climate mitigation and adaptation in ASEAN. The forum will be graced by Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry , as the Guest-of-Honour, who will deliver the keynote address.







This year's theme explores Industry, Business, and Regulatory Perspectives on Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation . Participants can look forward to an engaging half-day programme featuring keynotes and discussions focused on navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by sustainability imperatives, climate regulations, and evolving business models. The forum provides a unique opportunity to understand emerging trends, collaborate across sectors, and build capacity for lasting environmental impact.

Ms Ch'ng Li-Ling, Director of RHT GRACE Institute, said,“Sustainability has moved to the centre of business strategy. It now underpins long-term value creation and corporate resilience.”

Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, said,“As ONERHT Foundation marks its 10th anniversary this year, our annual GAIL Forum continues to drive these critical conversations, equipping business and government leaders with the tools to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving landscape.”

Key highlights of this year's forum will be a fireside chat entitled “The Future of Green Leadership in ASEAN – How Businesses and Professional Services Can Drive Impact”,“Presentation on Navigating ASEAN's Green Transition: Legal and Policy Pathways”, and“Developing and Investing in Carbon Markets in Asia: Business and Regulatory Perspectives”, featuring distinguished leaders and speakers in sustainability and governance. The sessions will spotlight practical and visionary approaches needed to catalyse meaningful climate action across the region.

Launched by ONERHT Foundation in 2018, the GAIL Forum has grown into an annual platform for advancing climate resilience and sustainable business practices across ASEAN. By convening industry leaders and policymakers, the forum equips businesses with the knowledge, strategies, and confidence to embed sustainability at the core of their operations.

A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively,“ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$5.5 million to support more than 35 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment protection and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit

RHT GRACE Institute (“ RGI ”) is a social enterprise launched by ONERHT Foundation Ltd in 2020. RGI seeks to establish a culture and creed of raising consciousness, encouraging ethical leadership, and growing a community of values-aligned mindfully ethical leaders, professionals, and businesses. The mission of RGI is anchored on the core principles based on G overnance, Risk, A ML, Compliance & E SG ( G.R.A.C.E. ) within an organisation's business model, infusing these into its culture, and influencing and impacting leaders, professionals and individuals by setting a precedent and standard for what is expected in decision making and behaviour. The vision of RGI elevates an organization from good to great, embedding its principles in members' business models, organizational strategy and decision-making processes and influencing them to become custodians and champions of G.R.A.C.E. principles.

