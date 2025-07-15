EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous

GBC initiates research coverage of naoo AG with a price target of EUR 28,48 (CHF 26,50) and a buy recommendation

Media Release GBC initiates research coverage of naoo AG with a price target of EUR 28,48 (CHF 26,50) and a buy recommendation

Innovative technology company with a“next-generation AI-driven social media platform”

Growth drivers: Integration of the platform with local commerce and increased use of AI technology in the platform

Synergies of the platform with its own influencer marketing agency and successful buy & build strategy open up high growth and earnings potential Dynamic revenue growth expected to around CHF 48,3 million in 2027 and approx. CHF 100,6 million in 2028 (2024: revenue CHF 0,4 million) Zurich, July 15th, 2025 – The analysts at GBC AG have initiated coverage of naoo AG (ISIN: CH1323306329, WKN: A40NNU). In a comprehensive initial study, they recommend the naoo share as a "Buy" with a price target of EUR 28,48 (i.e. CHF 26,50). This represents an upside potential of more than 300 percent compared to the current price of EUR 6,75 (closing price on 14.07.2025). Ongoing research coverage of naoo AG with regular update studies and analyst assessments has thereby begun. In the GBC research report, naoo is classified as a "next-generation platform in the field of AI-based social media technology." According to the report, naoo is the first social media platform to combine a strong focus on gamification and loyalty. One key advantage, according to GBC analysts, is naoo's strong integration with local commerce as a sales and marketing channel for business clients. Further strong growth drivers identified in the study include the increasing use of AI technologies in the digital platform as well as the enhanced synergies with the recently acquired influencer marketing agency Kingfluencers. Additional potential is also seen in the implementation of the pursued buy-and-build strategy and the continued significant growth of the overall social media market. As a consequence, the GBC analysts expect dynamic revenue growth for naoo over the next few years. Revenues are expected to rise rapidly from around CHF 0,4 million in fiscal year 2024 to approximately CHF 48,3 million in 2027 and more than double again to around CHF 100,6 million in 2028. For this fiscal period, an EBIT of approximately CHF 17,5 million and a net profit of around CHF 15,0 million are expected. Based on the expected dynamic development in revenue and earnings, the GBC analysts rate the naoo share as a Buy in their now published initial study, with a price target of CHF 26,50. The complete research study can be accessed at: on the naoo IR page About naoo naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences, offering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its points and rewards system, naoo incentivizes user engagement and allows users to benefit from their activity on the platform. naoo's business customers can publish offers on the platform tailored to the individual needs of the users and motivate them to visit their business locations by awarding naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, providing added value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information: Contact Details Media and Investors

