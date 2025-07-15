MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Penta Security Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 South Korea Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Web Application Firewall Technology

Penta Security honored for its innovation-driven cybersecurity strategy, delivering intelligent threat detection and robust customer-centric solutions in the web application firewall market

San Antonio, TX - 16th July, 2025 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Penta Security has been awarded the 2025 South Korea Company of the Year Recognition in the web application firewall (WAF) industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategic execution, and customer value delivery. This recognition highlights Penta Security's leadership in creating intelligent, high-performance web security solutions that address the rapidly evolving threat landscape while delivering measurable customer impact.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and customer impact. Penta Security excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align intelligent cybersecurity innovation with real-world application and operational excellence.“Penta Security's ability to analyze and anticipate new threat vectors is rooted in its deep expertise and technical leadership. Its WAPPLES solution consistently delivers intelligent, high-accuracy protection, setting a new standard in the South Korean WAF market,” said Ying Ting Neoh, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on intelligence-driven innovation and strategic partnerships, Penta Security has demonstrated remarkable agility in addressing evolving customer needs. Its continued investment in proactive threat detection and advanced API protection has enabled the company to scale its WAF solutions across public sector, fintech, eCommerce, and cloud infrastructure environments.

Innovation remains central to Penta Security's approach. Its flagship solution, WAPPLES, is powered by the patented Contents Classification and Evaluation Processing (COCEPTM) engine, which utilizes behavior-based logic instead of traditional pattern matching to detect both known and unknown threats in real time. This intelligent detection mechanism minimizes false positives and accelerates mitigation without frequent signature updates.“Since its launch in 2005, WAPPLES has maintained its position as the undisputed leader in Korea's web security market. With its exceptional detection accuracy and low false positive rate, WAPPLES has been adopted in 171 countries worldwide and is now recognized as a top-tier WAAP solution globally,” said Taejoon Jung, Director of Planning Division at Penta Security.

Penta Security's commitment to customer-centric design is evident in its flexible deployment models and robust support systems. Whether deployed on-premises, as a software appliance, or as a cloud-based service, WAPPLES seamlessly integrates with multi-cloud and hybrid environments, supporting platforms such as AWS, Azure, and NAVER Cloud. The company enhances customer experience through its 24/7/365 information delivery and incident management systems, Self-Diagnostics, and Periodic Inspections tools that ensure system stability and continuity.

Frost & Sullivan commends Penta Security for its strategic foresight in aligning innovation with market needs, setting a high bar in execution and customer satisfaction. The company's focus on intelligent detection, operational efficiency, and sustainability has positioned it as a frontrunner in South Korea's web security space.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions acknowledge companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Penta Security

Penta Security is a leading cybersecurity company specializing in encryption technology, committed to protecting digital systems and data worldwide. Since its founding in 1997, the company has built 28 years of advanced expertise at the forefront of cybersecurity. Penta Security leads the global market beyond South Korea across the three core pillars of enterprise security: data encryption, web security, and authentication. Backed by years of proven leadership and innovation, the company extends its world-class security capabilities to cloud environments and the Internet of Things (IoT), delivering trusted protection across modern digital infrastructures.

