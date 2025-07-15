'A Blessing': UAE Motorists Say 'Long-Awaited' Emirates Road Upgrade Will Help Save Time

UAE residents expressed gratitude as the country announced a Dh750-million upgrade to Emirates Road . The infrastructure development promises to transform one of the country's most congested traffic corridors.

The project will focus on upgrading the critical Intersection No. 7 in Sharjah through widening roads, and the construction of six bridges. The move was met with enthusiasm from daily commuters who have long endured traffic delays on this vital route connecting the eastern, central, and northern cities to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, a Sharjah resident who travels weekly between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, described the project as a“blessing” that will significantly improve his commuting experience.“I use this street and intersection frequently because I travel between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi weekly,” Al Hammadi said.“May God reward our sheikhs and our distinguished government for this project.”

Al Hammadi emphasised the strategic importance of the intersection, noting that“it connects all the cities of the country. Those coming from the eastern, central, and northern cities pass through this intersection towards Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as towards the interior of Sharjah city.”

“The project will have a great impact on people and will bring them happiness, shorten travel time, and help save at least an hour during peak hours - morning commute and afternoon return,” he added.

Residents praise infrastructure investment

Abdullah Al Shaer, a resident of the Al Zubair area in Sharjah who uses the route daily, echoed similar sentiments about the project's potential benefits.“I use the road daily, and of course it is considered the best option to reach Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi,” Al Shaer stated.

He described the upgrade as“a positive and important step to improve traffic flow and enhance quality of life,” while expressing hopes that“the expansion works will be according to the highest standards and implemented with the least possible impact on drivers.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Dhahoori, a member of the Advisory Council of Sharjah, expressed particular satisfaction with the project's announcement, describing it as a“vital project that has been long awaited for years.”

He noted that the project, which will begin implementation in September and continue for two years, comes after“many continuous demands from road users, persistence, waiting, and follow-up by our wise leadership.”

Al Dhahoori extended appreciation to the UAE's leadership for prioritising infrastructure development.“I would like to express a word of thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to our wise government and to the officials and their work teams who are responsible for these vital projects that serve the country, for the great efforts they make to develop projects, care for them, and their diligent follow-up,” he stated.

Meanwhile, another road user, Reem Hasan from Sharjah said "this expansion will save me a lot of time as I and my family use this road often to commute to Dubai."

The Emirates Road upgrade project, announced by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represents one of the most significant infrastructure investments in the region's transportation network.

The 25km project will begin at the Al Badi intersection and extend to Umm Al Quwain, with construction scheduled to commence in September 2025.



Road widening: Expansion from three to five lanes in each direction

Bridge construction: Six new bridges at Intersection No. 7, totalling 12.6km

Capacity enhancement: Ability to handle up to 9,000 vehicles per hour

Collector roads: 3.4 kilometers of new collector roads on both sides Traffic lanes: Addition of 70km of new traffic lanes

Key features of the project include:

The project is expected to reduce travel time by 45 per cent and increase road capacity by 65 per cent, addressing one of the most persistent traffic bottlenecks in the UAE's federal road network.

For many residents, the promised reduction in travel time will translate into more time with family and reduced stress from traffic congestion.