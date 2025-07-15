Dubai RTA Adds New Bus Stops, Updates Routes For Better Connectivity
Taking the bus to travel around the city? Make sure to check the latest route updates before you step out.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is rolling out a series of improvements to the emirate's public bus network to make commuting smoother and more efficient. The updates aim to improve accessibility, reduce travel times, and provide better service coverage in key residential, industrial, and developing areas.
As part of the update, several routes have been adjusted to include new termination points and revised paths through residential and industrial zones. The changes also introduce new bus stops in developing communities, ensuring better connectivity for commuters in growing neighbourhoods.
The move reflects RTA's continued efforts to streamline public transport services and meet the evolving mobility needs of Dubai's residents and visitors.
Updates and changes to several Dubai bus routes, including:
- Route 17: Terminates at Baniyas Square Metro Station instead of Sabkha Bus Station.
Route 24: Has been rerouted within Al Nahda 1. Route 44: Service has been rerouted from Rebat Street to Dubai Festival City.
Route 56: Path has been extended to the DWC Staff Village. Routes 66 & 67: A new bus stop has been added in the Al Ruwayyah Farm area.
Route 32C: The section between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Satwa Bus Station has been curtailed. Passengers heading to Satwa can now transfer to route F27. Route C26: The bus stop has been moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2.
Route E16: Route now terminates at Union Bus Station instead of Sabkha. Route F12: The section between Satwa Roundabout and Wasal Park has been curtailed and rerouted via Kuwait Street.
F27: The bus stop has been relocated from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2. F47: Route has been rerouted within the Jebel Ali Industrial area.
F54: Route has been extended to cover the new camp in JAFZA South.
