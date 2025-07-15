Galadari Brothers Champions Workplace Wellness On International Yoga Day

Galadari Brothers brought its commitment to employee wellbeing into focus on International Yoga Day with a dedicated session of yoga and sound healing. Headquartered in Dubai, Galadari invited employees from across its businesses to participate in a guided practice that supported focus and relaxation.

The session was led by Anish Shah, CFO of the engineering division of Galadari Brothers and a certified yoga practitioner, who guided participants through breathing exercises and movement. It concluded with a sound bath led by wellness guide Twinkle Shah, providing a quiet moment to reset amidst a busy workday.

Wellness as a global and national priority

Globally, stress-related health issues are estimated to cost billions of dollars in lost productivity and healthcare expenses, according to the World Health Organisation, which identifies mental wellbeing as a critical factor in economic and social development. Closer to home, the UAE Vision 2031 places strong emphasis on“Quality of Life,” which includes emotional, physical and mental wellbeing of all residents.

In this context, Galadari Brothers' Yoga Day event reflects the leading conglomerate's effort to align with the UAE's National Wellbeing Strategy, which encourages organisations to actively support wellness in the workplace.

For many employees, the session was a welcome pause from the day-to-day routine, offering space to slow down and reconnect with themselves and with those around them. The event was supported and guided by representatives from SRMD Yoga, an international yoga school and hosted at TYB Gym with the support of Yasir Khan, the UAE's leading transformation coach and mindset mentor with over two decades of experience in the fitness industry. Yasir Khan is the founder of Transform Your Body (TYB), the largest fitness facility in the UAE, which redefines the concept of a traditional gym by offering a comprehensive approach to fitness and wellness.

From awareness to action: Galadari Brothers' broader ESG commitment

This initiative is part of Galadari Brothers' broader commitment to environmental and social responsibility. In 2025 alone, the group has sponsored the plantation of 10,000 mangrove trees in the UAE and led beach clean-up drives to help restore natural ecosystems. Employees have also taken part in various volunteering activities, including Ramadan food distributions as well as clothes and toy donation campaigns.

This aligns closely with the 2025 International Yoga Day theme, 'One Earth, One Health', which underscores the link between human well-being and the health of the environment. Galadari Brothers recognises that caring for people and protecting the planet are deeply interconnected.

As the organisation continues to advance its ESG efforts, it remains committed to creating conditions where both individuals and ecosystems can thrive together.