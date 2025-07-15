Indian Woman, Child Found Dead In Sharjah Apartment: Note Allegedly By Mother Suggests Abuse

Authorities in Sharjah are investigating the deaths of a 21-year-old Indian woman from Kollam, Kerala, and her one-and-a-half-year-old baby, who were recently found dead in their apartment.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local Indian community. Social worker Abdullah Kamampalam shared with Khaleej Times on Friday (July 11) that a handwritten note in Malayalam - believed to have been written by the deceased - contains details suggesting emotional distress and allegations of abuse .

“This incident has left the entire community in shock,” said Kamampalam, who added that the note is also being circulated on social media.

“People are heartbroken and disturbed...We are working with the authorities to support the investigation and ensure that the truth comes out in a respectful and lawful manner,” added Kamampalam.

He urged residents not to spread rumours or unverified information online or within the community.“It's important that people rely on authentic sources and avoid sharing misleading posts. Let's create awareness around domestic abuse and mental health, and support those who may be silently suffering,” he said.

Investigations underway

The bodies of the mother and child remain with the authorities as the investigation continues. Kamampalam confirmed that officials are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Only a portion of the note is currently available. Officials are examining to verify its authenticity and determine whether it was indeed written by the deceased woman. The remaining part of the note is not yet public and is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The authorities are going through all available evidence to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served,” said Kamampalam.

Kamampalam said additional pages may provide more insight into the woman's situation.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the relevant authorities to verify the full contents of the note.