Growing Villa Demand Pushes Dubai Residential Sales To New Heights In H1 2025

The Dubai real estate market saw villa sales leap by 65 per cent in total value and 55 per cent in volume over the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growing investor and buyer interest in the villa sector was highlighted in H1 2025 as sales climbed from Dh71.6 billion in value to Dh118.5 billion over the first six months last year, built on transaction growth from 13,135 to 20,415.

A market update issued by fäm Properties shows that sales for villas and apartments combined rose by 38 per cent in value, from Dh190.8 billion in H1 2024 to Dh262.7 billion in H1 2025. Transaction volumes grew by 22.96 per cent, from 76,442 to 93,988 deals.

Data from DXBinteract reveals that H1 apartment transactions were up 16 per cent year-on-year, from 63,307 to 73,573. Sales value for apartments climbed 21 per cent over the same period, from Dh119.2 billion to Dh144.2 billion.

Villas recorded triple-digit growth in three months, including a 118 per cent rise in January, 111.5 per cent in February, and a 147 per cent surge in April, when the total value of villa sales tripled year-on-year from Dh7.8 billion to Dh24 billion.

April was also a big month for apartments, with transactions up by 42 per cent from 9,656 in 2024 to 13,736 in 2025, while sales value grew by 48.47 per cent, from Dh18.046 billion to Dh26.794 billion.

Average monthly villa deals rose from 2,189 in H1 2024 to 3,402 this year, with average value up from Dh11.9 billion to Dh19.8 billion. Apartment deals grew from a monthly average of 10,551 to 12,262, while average monthly value was up from Dh19.9 billion to Dh24 billion.

“The surge in villa transactions across most months this year highlights a growing demand for larger, family-oriented homes, a trend we've seen strengthen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“At the same time, we're witnessing sustained interest in apartments, particularly among investors and younger buyers seeking long-term value and rental yield, and this level of activity underlines consistent investor confidence in Dubai.”