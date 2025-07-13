Amarnath Yatra: Over Two Lakh Devotees Have 'Darshan', Fresh Batch Of 6143 Leaves For Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) Over the last 11 days, since it began on July 3, more than two lakh pilgrims have undertaken the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, as another batch of 6,143 pilgrims departed from Jammu for Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said,“Another batch of 6,143 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the Valley today. First escorted convoy of 100 vehicles carrying 2,215 Yatris left at 3.30 a.m. for Baltal base camp, while the second escorted convoy of 135 vehicles carrying 3,928 Yatris left at 4 a.m. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

Nine Yatris sustained injuries Sunday when four vehicles in the escorted convoy collided with each other in Kulgam district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The injured were shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Anantnag town, where doctors described their condition as stable.

Bhumi Pujan of 'Chhari Mubarak' (Lord Shiva's Holy Mace) was performed at Pahalgam on Thursday. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of sadhus led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar to Pahalgam.

In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held.

The Chhari Mubarak will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has rolled out 'Operation SHIVA 2025', deploying more than 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technology.

The Army said that as part of the extensive deployment, a dedicated counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) grid featuring over 50 C-UAS and EW (Electronic Warfare) systems has been positioned to counter drone-based threats.

“Live surveillance via UAVs (drones) and PTZ camera feeds is actively monitoring yatra convoys and the holy cave. Engineer task forces have been mobilised for infrastructure tasks like bridge laying, track widening, and landslide mitigation. The operation also includes over 150 doctors and paramedics, two Advanced Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths backed by 2 lakh litres of oxygen, adding that Signal companies, EME technical detachments, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads have also been deployed,” said the Army.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot. This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest religious pilgrimages for Hindu devotees, as legend says Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this cave.