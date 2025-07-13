Marina Chisty's“Fragments Of Now” Solo Exhibition In Milostka Center For Exhibitions

MENAFN - USA Art News) Cultural Arts Collective's latest replication project from Marina Chisty's“Fragments of Now” Solo Exhibition. The“Fragments of Now” solo exhibition replication can be found on Culturally Arts Collective's website and launched on June 30, 2025 and will be featured through October 15, 2025.

Marina Chisty is a Russian-born, New York-based artist whose abstract paintings explore transformation, impermanence, and the agency of materials. Her practice bridges intuitive experimentation with a systems-oriented approach shaped by her background ineconomics.

Culturally Arts Collective is able to virtually create physical exhibitions that help artists increase their brand and reach to a wider audience.

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to provide free arts education, exhibition, and community outreach to individuals passionate about the arts. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as

visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally. We hope to continue our work in educating and promoting artists in years to come. For more information and to see the artistic ingenuity we have to offer, visit our website at or Instagram page @culturallyarts, or submit your own art to an upcoming exhibition at .