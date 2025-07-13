Egypt Participates In Permanent Bureau Meeting Of Arab Central Bank Governors In Abu Dhabi - Dailynewsegypt
On this occasion, Abdalla reaffirmed the CBE's strong commitment to active participation in all committees and working groups under the Council's umbrella. He underscored the importance of unified efforts to deepen integration among Arab central banks and reinforce joint coordination. Abdalla also stressed the shared goal of establishing resilient Arab banking frameworks capable of responding effectively to regional and global economic and financial challenges.
During the meeting, participants reviewed the outcomes of several specialized Arab committees operating across key banking and financial sectors. These included the Arab Committee on Banking Supervision, the Arab Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems, the Arab Committee on Credit Information, the Arab Financial Inclusion Task Force, the Financial Stability Task Force, the Arab Regional FinTech Working Group, and the Arab Green and Sustainable Finance Network.
The meeting further discussed progress on the preparation of the Arab Financial Stability Report and the Joint Arab Economic Report for 2025, which are slated for approval at the Council's upcoming annual gathering.
Additionally, participants reviewed and proposed topics for inclusion in the 2025 Unified Arab Discourse, which will be presented at the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in October. This discourse aims to reflect the collective priorities and perspectives of Arab countries on global economic issues.
