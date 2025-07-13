403
Fire Station To Unveil 'Printed Nostalgia' Exhibition
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha's vibrant art scene is set to welcome“Printed Nostalgia” exhibition on July 16 at Gallery 4, Fire Station: Artists in Residence, featuring artworks that collectively highlight a diversity of voices and interpretations of nostalgia.
Running until September 1, Qatar Museums (QM) noted that this exhibition invites visitors on an introspective journey through personal and collective memories, as interpreted by 98 artists from around the world.
Each print is conceived as a“fragment of time” – preserved, shared, and reimagined, offering a space where emotions, identities, and histories profoundly intersect.
Curated by Saida Alkhulaifi and Fatima AlZaini,“Printed Nostalgia” explores the multifaceted dimensions of human experience, featuring printed works that reflect architecture, culture, migration, and everyday life.
According to the QM, the exhibition showcases a fascinating fusion of artistic mediums, including digital illustration, photography, painting, collage, and written word.
It uniquely transforms contemporary digital expressions into tangible, physical forms, as it underlines the lasting impact of printed materials in preserving stories.
A highlight of the experience is a specially designed“cozy, reflective room” at the exhibition's conclusion, presenting a quiet invitation for visitors to pause and reconnect with their own memories, celebrating the tangible power of remembering.
The QM added that the featured artworks were meticulously selected from an extensive international open call that drew 322 submissions globally.
“Printed Nostalgia” also provides a unique artistic experience for all who wish to explore the deep connections between art, memory, and the human condition.
Visitors seeking more artistic exploration throughout August can also experience several other exhibitions by Qatar Museums, including“LatinoAmericano
Modern and Contemporary Art from the Malba and Eduardo F Costantini Collections” (until July 19 at the National Museum of Qatar),“Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art),“Qatar: Close to My Soul” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf), and“Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf).
Visitors seeking more artistic exploration throughout August can also experience several other exhibitions by Qatar Museums, including“LatinoAmericano
Modern and Contemporary Art from the Malba and Eduardo F Costantini Collections” (until July 19 at the National Museum of Qatar),“Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art),“Qatar: Close to My Soul” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf), and“Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination” Exhibition (until August 9 at Mathaf).
