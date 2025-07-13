403
Field Visit Organised To Monitor Turtle Hatchling Release Season
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has organised a field event at Fuwairit Beach to monitor the hawksbill turtle hatchling release season.
The event attended by South African ambassador Ghulam Hoosein Asmal saw the participation of 110 visitors from Qatar Museums.
The MoECC's specialised team provided visitors with an overview of the project and its objectives, which focus on protecting endangered marine turtles.
They highlighted the efforts made to preserve this species, which finds a safe nesting and breeding environment along the northern coasts of the country.
The release of the turtle hatchlings was carried out under the supervision of the MoECC”s environmental team, following a beach cleanup campaign aimed at raising environmental awareness among visitors and preparing the natural environment for the turtles as they make their way to the sea.
This event is part of the Marine Turtle Protection Project and the National Programme for Biodiversity Protection implemented by the ministry.
It also forms part of its broader efforts to raise environmental awareness and promote the engagement of the community and national institutions in supporting environmental initiatives and projects.
