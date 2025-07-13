403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ashghal, QSC Launch 4Th Edition Of Future Engineer Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) Sunday launched the fourth edition of the Future Engineer programme for high school students.
Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth until July 23 with the participation of 36 male and female students, the programme aims to enhance the awareness of engineering disciplines and motivate them to explore this vital field.
Ashghal offers the participants outstanding and comprehensive training content that provides students with the opportunity to explore various aspects of engineering in a practical and interactive manner.
Fatima al-Kubaisi, head of External Relations at Ashghal, said the initiative comes as part of the Ashghal's commitment to strengthening community partnership initiatives.
“Ashghal continues to support the“FutureEngineer” programmes believing in its role in empowering students and preparing them for a bright future by providing them with the opportunity to explore engineering work environments and gain firsthand insight into the tasks and fields of engineers,” she noted.
Fatima al-Muhannadi, director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at QSC,said the club aims to achieve its core objective, which is training and empowering participants as future engineers while familiarising them with various engineering disciplines in line with labour market requirements. She expressed her gratitude to Ashghal for its support of the programme, which she described as a testament to Ashghal's full commitment to its social responsibility towards the nation's youth.
Ghanem al-Kaabi, head of Training and Development at Ashghal, said the authority is committed to supporting and encouraging students across various academic levels especially high school students, to help them through choosing engineering disciplines as a future academic path that aligns with the evolving needs of the labour market in the country.
Khawla al-Maadid, head of Public Relations and Communication at QSC, said the impact of engineers extends for long.“They are the ones who lay the foundations for the advancement of nations, as seen in skyscrapers, magnificent architectural masterpieces and intricate road networks all executed by engineers,” she said.
The programme will conclude with a closing ceremony in the second week on July 23, featuring presentations of the final prototypes developed by the students before a specialised judging panel.
The ceremony will also include honouring the participants and awarding certificates and trophies to the students and teams that excelled in the engineering challenge.
The participants will receive wide-ranging information in engineering through specialised workshops and field visits to various departments in Ashghal as well as hands-on experiences in the laboratories at QSC.
The programme aims to refine students' engineering skills and equip them with practical knowledge that supports their future career paths, all within an engaging and interactive learning environment.
During the first week, students will receive both practical and theoretical training through a series of visits and experiences.
The second week of the programme will cover the laboratories and workshops of QSC. They will also be trained on project planning and management principles, as well as presentation, communication and the use of advanced digital manufacturing tools and 3D technologies.
The activities include team formation and distribution, planning engineering projects and initiating prototype designs.
In addition to technical workshops on the latest construction methods, completing prototype implementation and establishing the engineering foundations of the projects.
Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth until July 23 with the participation of 36 male and female students, the programme aims to enhance the awareness of engineering disciplines and motivate them to explore this vital field.
Ashghal offers the participants outstanding and comprehensive training content that provides students with the opportunity to explore various aspects of engineering in a practical and interactive manner.
Fatima al-Kubaisi, head of External Relations at Ashghal, said the initiative comes as part of the Ashghal's commitment to strengthening community partnership initiatives.
“Ashghal continues to support the“FutureEngineer” programmes believing in its role in empowering students and preparing them for a bright future by providing them with the opportunity to explore engineering work environments and gain firsthand insight into the tasks and fields of engineers,” she noted.
Fatima al-Muhannadi, director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at QSC,said the club aims to achieve its core objective, which is training and empowering participants as future engineers while familiarising them with various engineering disciplines in line with labour market requirements. She expressed her gratitude to Ashghal for its support of the programme, which she described as a testament to Ashghal's full commitment to its social responsibility towards the nation's youth.
Ghanem al-Kaabi, head of Training and Development at Ashghal, said the authority is committed to supporting and encouraging students across various academic levels especially high school students, to help them through choosing engineering disciplines as a future academic path that aligns with the evolving needs of the labour market in the country.
Khawla al-Maadid, head of Public Relations and Communication at QSC, said the impact of engineers extends for long.“They are the ones who lay the foundations for the advancement of nations, as seen in skyscrapers, magnificent architectural masterpieces and intricate road networks all executed by engineers,” she said.
The programme will conclude with a closing ceremony in the second week on July 23, featuring presentations of the final prototypes developed by the students before a specialised judging panel.
The ceremony will also include honouring the participants and awarding certificates and trophies to the students and teams that excelled in the engineering challenge.
The participants will receive wide-ranging information in engineering through specialised workshops and field visits to various departments in Ashghal as well as hands-on experiences in the laboratories at QSC.
The programme aims to refine students' engineering skills and equip them with practical knowledge that supports their future career paths, all within an engaging and interactive learning environment.
During the first week, students will receive both practical and theoretical training through a series of visits and experiences.
The second week of the programme will cover the laboratories and workshops of QSC. They will also be trained on project planning and management principles, as well as presentation, communication and the use of advanced digital manufacturing tools and 3D technologies.
The activities include team formation and distribution, planning engineering projects and initiating prototype designs.
In addition to technical workshops on the latest construction methods, completing prototype implementation and establishing the engineering foundations of the projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment