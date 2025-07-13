Global Times: Readers' Reflections: Building BRICS Into A Primary Channel For Strengthening Solidarity And Cooperation Among Global South Nations: Egyptian Scholar

BEIJING, July 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Promoting sustainable development," "opposing unilateral trade measures," and "upholding multilateralism" have emerged as some of the key words at the just-concluded 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The international community closely watched the summit, viewing the expanded BRICS as gaining greater weight and influence, and believing that the enlarged grouping will be better positioned to uphold multilateralism and push for improving global governance.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, presenting both opportunities and challenges for emerging markets and developing countries. In the article "the Role of the BRICS in Building a Global Community of Shared Future" included in volume III of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi noted, "We BRICS countries need to keep abreast of the historical trend, seize development opportunities, jointly meet challenges, and play a constructive role in building a new model of international relations and a global community of shared future."

In October 2024, at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, President Xi delivered a speech, emphasizing "It is for our shared pursuit and for the overarching trend of peace and development that we BRICS countries have come together." "The more tumultuous our times become, the more we must stand firm at the forefront, exhibiting tenacity, demonstrating the audacity to pioneer and displaying the wisdom to adapt. We must work together to build BRICS into a primary channel for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations and a vanguard for advancing global governance reform."

In the eighth installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times, along with People's Daily Overseas Edition, explores the theme: "Combining the great strength of the Global South to build together a community with a shared future for mankind." We continue to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to discuss China's theoretical innovations and practical contributions within the BRICS framework and Global South cooperation, and to collectively answer the question of our times: "How does the Chinese model and wisdom empower multilateralism, global governance and sci-tech and innovation cooperation among the Global South?"

In the eighth article of the "Readers' Reflections" column, Global Times (GT) reporters talked to Ahmed Mustafa (Mustafa), President of the Asia Center for Studies and Translation, who shared his thoughts on the significance of BRICS for Global South cooperation.

GT: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed at the BRICS Summit in Kazan that building BRICS into a primary channel for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations and a vanguard for advancing global governance reform. What role does the BRICS mechanism play in promoting cooperation among "Global South" countries and driving reforms in global governance?

Mustafa: BRICS, formed in 2006, is a group of emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It aims to promote cooperation among Global South nations and support necessary reforms in global governance. President Xi stressed BRICS as a primary channel for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations, which often lack a voice in global decisions. The group allows members to pool resources, share knowledge, and work together on issues like climate change, health crises, and economic inequality.

A significant achievement of BRICS is the New Development Bank (NDB), which finances infrastructure projects in BRICS countries, offering an alternative to organizations like the World Bank and IMF that are typically led by developed nations. This shows how BRICS transforms the current power dynamics and promotes more inclusive global governance. Furthermore, BRICS creates opportunities for South-South cooperation that empowers its members in international affairs. Its focus on consensus and mutual respect builds trust among members, enabling them to tackle issues without outside interference.

Looking forward, BRICS is set to take a more prominent role in transforming global governance. Its growing influence and the increasing political and economic power of its members position the group as a significant change agent in international relations. Discussions about expanding membership to other Global South countries, such as Egypt and Iran, indicate its potential for inclusivity. By supporting innovation and technology, BRICS can further advocate for reforms that represent the interests of the Global South.

GT: The BRICS saw a major expansion in 2024 and in 2025, Indonesia officially became a full member. Why are an increasing number of Global South countries interested in joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism, especially since reports indicate that more than 30 countries expressed the desire to join?

Mustafa: The growing interest of Global South countries in joining BRICS shows a significant change in the global economy and politics. BRICS now serves as a strong platform for emerging economies - It offers these nations an alternative to the Bretton Woods system, which has historically benefited developed countries. The appeal of BRICS lies in its focus on multipolarity, fair international relations, and sustainable development. By joining BRICS, countries aim to diversify their economies, lessen reliance on one certain currency, and access financing through the NDB without conditions like those from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The political aspect of BRICS is also significant for Global South nations, providing a platform to enhance their influence in global governance. BRICS promotes South-South cooperation, helping countries strengthen regional ties, negotiate trade terms, secure energy supplies, and tackle issues like climate change. The group's inclusive approach to expansion, engaging countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, indicates its evolution into a broader movement for economic and political empowerment. Countries like South Africa and Brazil have also used their positions within BRICS to advocate for regional interests.

Furthermore, BRICS supports innovation and technological progress, with members like China, India, and Russia sharing knowledge and resources. The group's commitment to sustainable development aligns with the United Nations' goals, enhancing its appeal as a platform for balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. Overall, BRICS presents a promising option for Global South nations seeking economic resilience, political power, and sustainable development.

GT: Egypt joined BRICS in 2024. Based on your observations, what changes has Egypt experienced since then, or what future development opportunities have been opened up for Egypt by joining BRICS?

Mustafa: Egypt's integration into the BRICS grouping in 2024 marks a significant change for the country in both economic and geopolitical aspects. Joining this influential bloc allows Egypt to have a stronger voice in global economic matters and to build closer relationships with emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This membership opens new opportunities for economic cooperation in areas like infrastructure development, renewable energy, and technology transfer. Egypt aims to get 42% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and is exploring partnerships with BRICS members to improve its renewable energy capabilities. Its strategic location near the Suez Canal enhances its role as a vital trade hub for BRICS nations, boosting economic ties.

Moreover, this integration gives Egypt better access to funding through the NDB, which supports infrastructure and sustainable development projects. These funds can help address Egypt's infrastructure challenges, especially in transportation and urban development, and promote long-term economic growth. Egypt's collaboration with BRICS countries in agriculture and food security aims to tackle domestic challenges and mitigate issues caused by global supply chain disruptions.

Politically, Egypt's standing has improved as a key player in the Global South, allowing it to influence multilateral discussions and advocate for developing nations. Membership in BRICS also helps Egypt diversify its international relationships, reducing reliance on traditional allies while strengthening connections with emerging economies. Such diversification is important in the current global landscape of multipolarization.

Looking forward, Egypt's BRICS membership offers many growth opportunities. Involvement in initiatives like the BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation can stimulate technological progress, especially in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and green energy. Collaborations with Chinese and Indian educational institutions can enhance Egypt's workforce skills, positioning the country for sustainable growth and global competitiveness. Ultimately, Egypt's BRICS membership is a key step toward becoming a leading power in the Global South.

SOURCE Global Times

