BC.GAME Unveils Symbiote - A Dark Sci-Fi Slot With Evolving Reels And 5,000X Potential
Symbiote draws heavy visual influence from comic book aesthetics, particularly from the Venom universe. The entire game interface is designed to resemble a stylized graphic novel - from the black-and-white inked textures to blood-red accents and hand-drawn typography.
When players trigger Free Spins, a dynamic comic book panel transition is activated: a torn page effect reveals the message "10 Free Spins," and the game instantly shifts from rooftop to battlefield as the bonus round begins. It's a moment designed to blur the line between spinning and storytelling.
Symbols are also hand-illustrated to match the theme, featuring eyeballs, brains, severed hands, and sharp-edged letters - all rendered in gritty comic detail.
Key Features at a Glance:
Wild Spawn & Respins
Wild Spawn symbols may appear randomly during spins. Once triggered, they remain on the reels and activate respins. Each spin causes all Wilds to shift one reel to the left until they leave the screen.
Scatter & Mutation Bonus Game
Landing 3 or more Symbiote Scatter symbols activates the Mutation Bonus Game with 10 Free Spins. A random regular symbol (excluding Scatter) is selected as a "mutated" symbol, which expands when forming a win and pays from any position along its line, regardless of adjacency.
Retriggers
Hitting 3 or more Scatter symbols during the bonus game grants an additional 10 free spins.
Feature Buys
Players can purchase access to specific features:
Bonus Boost Special Spins: Increases the chance of triggering the bonus game
Wild Spawn Special Spins: Guarantees at least one Wild Spawn per spin
Mutation Buy Bonus: Instantly activates the Mutation Bonus Game
Technical Details
Max Win : 5,000x the bet
RTP : 97.31% (base); varies slightly depending on feature buys
Win Conditions : Matching symbols on adjacent reels starting from the leftmost reel; all wins on multiple paylines are added
Symbiote is now live on BC.GAME, available to all registered users.
About BC.GAME
BC.GAME is a leading global crypto casino platform that offers a wide range of online gaming experiences, including slots, live casino, sports betting, and blockchain-based games. Launched in 2017, BC.GAME has built a reputation for transparency, community-driven innovation, and a strong focus on user experience.
