Kherson Region Farmers Harvest First 500 Tons Of Watermelons

This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Harvesting is actively underway in the region: more than 46,000 tons of grain and leguminous crops, nearly 5,000 tons of rapeseed, around 2,000 tons of vegetables, and the first 500 tons of watermelons have already been gathered,” the statement reads.

It is noted that for the 2025 harvest, Kherson farmers planted nearly 220,000 hectares of land. However, due to spring frosts and drought, over 50,000 hectares of crops were lost or damaged. Preliminary estimates place farmers' losses at over 1 billion UAH (approx. 25 million USD).

“Already 300 farms have submitted requests for damage assessments. Commissions have been formed to evaluate the situation. We have also reached out to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and international partners for urgent support measures to assist our farmers,” said Dmytro Butrii, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Administration.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces are confiscating Ukrainian grain from farmers in temporarily occupied territories.