Italian Businesses Presented With Investment Opportunities In Ukrainian Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

The event, organized by PwC and representatives of the Ukrainian government, regional authorities, and Italian businesses, was attended by First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Alona Shkrum and Deputy Minister Maryna Denysiuk.

During the session, the parties discussed specific opportunities for involving the private sector in Ukraine's recovery through public-private partnerships (PPPs) and regional initiatives.

As noted, Shkrum presented the key provisions of the new draft law on PPPs, which is in the final stages of adoption. She emphasized the importance of creating a transparent and predictable investment environment for international partners, as well as implementing a decentralized approach to project implementation in the regions.

“Our goal is to provide investors with clear, transparent, and stable rules of the game. The new law on public-private partnerships will open up more opportunities for businesses to get involved in local projects - where these investments are most needed today,” Shkrum emphasized.

In turn, Denysiuk presented flagship regional projects ready for implementation with the participation of private capital, particularly in the areas of waste management, renewable energy, and social infrastructure. The projects were prepared in cooperation with PwC and regional teams of Italian partners.

“We already have specific projects that meet the demands of the times - ecological, energy-efficient, and socially oriented. These initiatives are ready to be launched, and we are looking for partners who share our vision of sustainable regional recovery,” Denisiuk noted.

The event was held in a closed format and was aimed at effectively combining business interests and the needs of Ukrainian communities. Participants had the opportunity to ask questions about procedures, risks, and cooperation models, as well as establish direct contacts with project teams.

"The event was held in parallel with the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery . The PwC breakfast became a practical platform for establishing partnerships necessary for the recovery and sustainable development of Ukrainian regions," the ministry concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian and Italian communities signed 14 memoranda of partnership in Rome.

Photo: gov