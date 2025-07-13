METABORA Partners With LINE NEXT To Distribute Web3 Games Via Mini Dapp
Through this new partnership, METABORA and LINE NEXT will work closely to accelerate the growth of the Mini Dapp's gaming ecosystem. Leveraging its network of development partners and global experience in game development and publishing, METABORA will supply Web3 games to the Dapp Portal. LINE NEXT will expand accessibility to Web3 games and support marketing of these games through its platform.
As part of the collaboration, METABORA will also expand the utility of its BORA token within the LINE Messenger–based Mini Dapp ecosystem. The company plans to implement a payment infrastructure that enables users to purchase in-game items currently planned for upcoming titles to be released under the BORA brand. Additionally, METABORA will apply Gas Abstraction technology, allowing users to make in-app purchases with BORA without needing KAIA tokens to cover gas fees. This feature is expected to be fully implemented in the second half of the year.
By expanding the utility of the BORA token, METABORA aims to elevate its value beyond the confines of the BORA Chain, laying the groundwork for broader integration across the Web3 ecosystem.
In addition, METABORA and LINE NEXT plan to continue their collaboration by researching and developing infrastructure to support the use of stable coins such as USDT, further enhancing the Web3 gaming experience within the LINE ecosystem centered on the Dapp Portal.
Lim Youngjun, Co-CEO of METABORA, said, "We're pleased to partner with LINE NEXT, a company making remarkable strides in the global Web3 gaming market with its vast user base. Through our strong network of development partners, we will carefully select and bring high-quality games to the Dapp Portal, working together to create a leading example of Web3 gaming reaching a mainstream audience."
Kim Woosuk, CSO at LINE NEXT, said, "Through this partnership with METABORA, we look forward to creating a major success case for Mini Dapp. Moving forward, we will continue working closely together across multiple fronts, including enabling USDT stablecoin support to improve game onboarding and the overall user payment environment."
About METABORA
METABORA is a casual game developer and the service operator of the blockchain platform BORA.
The BORA ecosystem brings together partners across various industries-ranging from tokenomics and content to blockchain technology-driving innovation and collaboration across games, sports, and entertainment.
Through the BORA Network, METABORA operates the BORA Portal, which offers GameFi-optimized services such as NFT trading, token conversion, and DeFi features. With BORA listed on major global cryptocurrency exchanges, METABORA continues to enhance accessibility and expand the usability of its content across the Web3 landscape.
SOURCE METABORA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment