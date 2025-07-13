Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DPRK Condemns U.S.-Japan-S. Korea Joint Drill


2025-07-13 09:04:42
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Jul 14 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), denounced a joint drill by the United States, Japan and South Korea yesterday, calling such trilateral military manoeuvre“main danger factors, heightening the level of military tension on the Korean Peninsula and in its vicinity.”

On Friday, the United States, Japan and South Korea“waged a provocative tripartite joint air drill, by mobilising various kinds of combat bombers, including the strategic bomber 'B-52H' in the sky, over the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity,” a statement by the chief of the Policy Office of the Ministry of National Defence, was quoted.

The military alliances between the United States and Japan and between the United States and South Korea“have completely changed into a nuclear-based triangular military alliance,” and the tripartite military cooperation, being promoted in all spheres, heralds the fact that“the long-running instability and tension on the Korean Peninsula can lead to an unpredictable phase of military confrontation at any moment,” the statement added.

It is the DPRK's sovereign right to take countermeasures against provocative military actions, such as the moves to strengthen the multilateral military alliance, threatening the security of the region.– NNN-KCNA

