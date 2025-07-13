US News: Wildfire Consumes Historic Grand Canyon Lodge, Forces North Rim Closure. What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fast spreading wildfire has devastated a historic lodge and numerous other buildings on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, leading park officials to close the area for the remainder of the season, according to a statement released Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, was consumed by the flames, park Superintendent Ed Keable told park residents, staff and others in a meeting Sunday morning. He said the visitor center, the gas station, a waste water treatment plant, an administrative building and some employee housing were among the 50 to 80 structures lost.“Numerous” historic cabins in the area also were destroyed, the park said.

Two wildfires are burning at or near the North Rim, known as the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire. The latter is the one that impacted the lodge and other structures.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from AP)