Metaplanet Becomes Title Sponsor Of Bitcoin Asia 2025
With 15,555 BTC on its balance sheet, Metaplanet is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in Asia and ranks fifth globally. Its unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset has positioned the company as a global pioneer, demonstrating how public firms can leverage Bitcoin to drive long-term value and treasury strength.
As Title Sponsor, Metaplanet joins Bitcoin Asia at a pivotal moment, as more public companies across Asia begin exploring Bitcoin to strengthen their balance sheets. Metaplanet's transparent and consistent approach to Bitcoin accumulation signals a broader shift in capital stewardship across the region.
With growing interest from institutional investors and recent inclusion in major ETFs, Metaplanet is increasingly recognized as the vehicle of choice for global capital seeking regulated Bitcoin exposure. Its leadership role at Bitcoin Asia 2025 underscores a broader mission: to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption and reimagine capital markets for the next generation.
Bitcoin Asia 2025 is expected to welcome over 10,000 attendees from across Asia and beyond. As part of the Bitcoin Conference global series, the event complements flagship conferences in North America and regional editions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With Metaplanet's support, Bitcoin Asia 2025 will spotlight Asia's rapidly growing role in the global Bitcoin economy.
About Metaplanet
Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350 / OTC: MTPLF) is the first public company in both Japan and Asia to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy . As the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, Metaplanet is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin standard-using Bitcoin not only as a reserve asset but as a strategic unit of account and a foundation for long term shareholder value. As a publicly listed company, Metaplanet provides investors with transparent, regulated access to Bitcoin exposure.
About The Bitcoin Conference
The Bitcoin Conference , organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment