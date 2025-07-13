Metaplanet Becomes Title Sponsor Of Bitcoin Asia 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) TOKYO / HONG KONG July 14, 2025 – The Bitcoin Conference is proud to announce that Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350 / OTC: MTPLF), Asia's leading public company with a Bitcoin -native treasury strategy , will serve as the Title Sponsor of Bitcoin Asia 2025, taking place in Hong Kong from August 28-29.

With 15,555 BTC on its balance sheet, Metaplanet is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in Asia and ranks fifth globally. Its unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset has positioned the company as a global pioneer, demonstrating how public firms can leverage Bitcoin to drive long-term value and treasury strength.

As Title Sponsor, Metaplanet joins Bitcoin Asia at a pivotal moment, as more public companies across Asia begin exploring Bitcoin to strengthen their balance sheets. Metaplanet's transparent and consistent approach to Bitcoin accumulation signals a broader shift in capital stewardship across the region.

With growing interest from institutional investors and recent inclusion in major ETFs, Metaplanet is increasingly recognized as the vehicle of choice for global capital seeking regulated Bitcoin exposure. Its leadership role at Bitcoin Asia 2025 underscores a broader mission: to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption and reimagine capital markets for the next generation.

Bitcoin Asia 2025 is expected to welcome over 10,000 attendees from across Asia and beyond. As part of the Bitcoin Conference global series, the event complements flagship conferences in North America and regional editions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With Metaplanet's support, Bitcoin Asia 2025 will spotlight Asia's rapidly growing role in the global Bitcoin economy.

About Metaplanet

Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350 / OTC: MTPLF) is the first public company in both Japan and Asia to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy . As the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally, Metaplanet is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin standard-using Bitcoin not only as a reserve asset but as a strategic unit of account and a foundation for long term shareholder value. As a publicly listed company, Metaplanet provides investors with transparent, regulated access to Bitcoin exposure.

About The Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference , organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.