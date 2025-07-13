4 WWE Stars Who Could Replace Seth Rollins As Roman Reigns' Summerslam Opponent

With Seth Rollins potentially sidelined, WWE may be forced to pivot Roman Reigns' SummerSlam direction. These four names could step into the spotlight for a blockbuster clash.

Gunther captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso, a crucial member of Roman Reigns' former Bloodline. That alone sets up an aggressive storyline.

If Roman sees Gunther's win as a challenge to his legacy, or a threat to his power, a title vs. legacy clash could unfold at SummerSlam. Add in the fact that Gunther's hard-hitting style would test even Reigns' resilience, and you've got a potential show-stealer in the making.

Bron Breakker's alignment with Seth Rollins post-WrestleMania 41 was sudden, but impactful. The former NXT Champion is making waves on RAW, and with Rollins out of the picture, Breakker could be the perfect wildcard to challenge Roman Reigns.

Breakker's brutal offense and Spear-based move set would offer a mirror to Reigns' own arsenal. Goldberg himself endorsed Breakker as the heir to the Spear, and Reigns may want to remind everyone who really owns that move.

Solo Sikoa has been drifting further from Roman Reigns' shadow, carving out his own version of The Bloodline. With his recent dominance and hints of leadership, Solo has slowly positioned himself as a major threat to Roman's old order.

Their paths have crossed in tense segments, but if WWE pulls the trigger, a full-blown Reigns vs. Sikoa showdown at SummerSlam would bring their family drama to a violent climax, especially now that Rollins may not be fit for the marquee slot.

The betrayal by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 impacted both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. While their tension has brewed quietly, it hasn't been settled in the ring.

With Rollins unavailable, SummerSlam could be the stage for two of WWE's biggest names to collide. Punk vs. Reigns is the kind of blockbuster WWE may need, especially given their shared issues with Heyman and their unresolved past.