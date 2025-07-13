MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Premier Cho Jung-tai said July 10 that Taiwan must seize the opportunity to lead in next-generation communications, including 6G and broadband satellite technologies.

Cho made the remarks following a briefing by the Cabinet-level National Science and Technology Council on July 10 at the Executive Yuan in Taipei City. He said a six-year NT$27 billion (US$92 million) budget has been approved for the initiative.

The plan includes three core strategies: accelerating technological research, implementing key services and strengthening cross-sector collaboration. Cho said the initiative, along with the national space technology program, will help cement Taiwan's role in the global supply chain through public-private and international cooperation.

He called on ministries to prioritize talent cultivation and research while asking the NSTC to coordinate across agencies and monitor execution efficiency. The EY added that regular reviews would ensure continued progress.

According to an NSTC statement, the initiative will integrate experts in artificial intelligence, chip design and system engineering to elevate Taiwan's role in global communications networks. The council also emphasized the need for legal reforms to support industry growth.

Initially, the National Communications Commission and ministries of economic affairs, education and digital affairs will take part. More government agencies are expected to later join the effort to expand citizen services, the EY concluded.

The post Taiwan gears up for next-gen communications appeared first on Caribbean News Global .