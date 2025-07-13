Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Chelsea FC are crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
GAZA -- At least 139 Palestinian people fall martyr and 452 others are wounded in new attacks by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.
ALGIERS -- At least 38 people are reportedly killed and 131 others injured in week-long protests across Kenya.
KUWAIT -- Embassy of India in Kuwait launches e-visa service for Kuwaiti nationals. (end) gb
