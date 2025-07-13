Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-13 08:05:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Paris, leading a high-level delegation on an official visit.

KUWAIT -- Chelsea FC are crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

GAZA -- At least 139 Palestinian people fall martyr and 452 others are wounded in new attacks by Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

ALGIERS -- At least 38 people are reportedly killed and 131 others injured in week-long protests across Kenya.

KUWAIT -- Embassy of India in Kuwait launches e-visa service for Kuwaiti nationals. (end) gb

MENAFN13072025000071011013ID1109795198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search