Huge Weaponry Discovered, 58 Detained In Afghanistan's Helmand Province

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 14 (NNN-BNA) – Police discovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, over the past three months, with 58 people arrested, provincial director for counter-criminal activities, Mawlawi Abdul Satar Amin, said yesterday.

The weaponry, which included 45 pieces of pistols, seven pieces of Kalashnikovs, nine pieces of other types of assault rifles, hundreds of projectiles and other military equipment, was discovered during operations in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, and several districts over the past three months, the official said.

All the collected arms and ammunition were handed over to the concerned authorities recently, the official asserted.

Police have also taken into custody 58 individuals, on charges of involvement in criminal activities, such as theft, armed robbery, and murder, the official said, adding, police won't allow anyone to create law and order problems in the province.

In similar operations, police also reported the discovery of arms and ammunition, including 13 pieces of AK-47, and six rocket launchers, in Helmand's neighbouring Kandahar province, on Saturday.– NNN-BNA